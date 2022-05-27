Stifel Nicolaus Increases Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$18.25

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

AGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 634.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,672,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,481 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,875 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

