Stifel Nicolaus Raises Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

