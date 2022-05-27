Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 26th (EARN, GORO, HEPA, HEPS, NC, PZN, RL, THR, TXT, WOOF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 26th:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

