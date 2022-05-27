Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 27th (ACHL, ADEVF, ANPCY, ATDRY, ATGSY, AVDL, BKKVF, BMEA, BNDSF, BNTGY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 27th:

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 86.00 to 78.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY)

had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 231 ($2.91).

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27).

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 660 ($8.31).

Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.80 ($7.23).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.50.

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38).

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $16.00.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €1.15 ($1.22) to €1.10 ($1.17). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,030 ($12.96) to GBX 780 ($9.82).

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 695 ($8.75).

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 148 to CHF 120. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $7.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00.

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68).

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($8.51).

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($54.26) to €34.00 ($36.17).

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $150.00 to $152.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $10.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.00) to €37.00 ($39.36). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,080 ($76.51).

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $35.00.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.50.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $6.00.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 850 ($10.70).

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from 130.00 to 90.00.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $15.00.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $12.00.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($79.79) to €67.00 ($71.28). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.52).

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 838 ($10.54) to GBX 733 ($9.22).

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 166 to SEK 155.

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15).

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.86) to GBX 292 ($3.67).

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.70 to 25.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

