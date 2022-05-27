Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 26th (ANTM, CI, CNC, HUM, HUYA, HWKN, IFRX, IMRA, INVO, IRNT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 26th:

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Anthem Inc alerts:

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.