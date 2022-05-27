Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.
NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.68 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 288.9% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 810,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 601,765 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $1,877,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
About Cameco (Get Rating)
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
