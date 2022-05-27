StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $190.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $196.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.56.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

