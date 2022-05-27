StockNews.com Downgrades Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) to Hold

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

AMG stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.24. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

