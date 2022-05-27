StockNews.com Downgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Sell

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.
EARN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 142,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,660. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
