StockNews.com Downgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Sell

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

EARN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 142,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,660. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

