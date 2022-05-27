StockNews.com Downgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Buy

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE THR traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

