StockNews.com Downgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Buy

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
NYSE THR traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
