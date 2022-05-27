StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ION Geophysical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

