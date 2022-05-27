StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $15.03 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $190,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $224,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

