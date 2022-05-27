StockNews.com Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Shares of DG opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.44. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $93,415,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

