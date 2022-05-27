StockNews.com Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Hold

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Shares of NTAP opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,625 shares of company stock worth $1,976,109. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

