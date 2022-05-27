StockNews.com Upgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to “Buy”

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

