Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

