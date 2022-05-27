Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in May

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the April 30th total of 1,080,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 398.5 days.
SREDF stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $9.91.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
