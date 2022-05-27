Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.00 ($81.91).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €52.35 ($55.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.75. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €49.26 ($52.40) and a 52 week high of €76.05 ($80.90).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

