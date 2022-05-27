Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million.

SDIG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $8,936,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 670,252 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $7,904,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $7,402,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDIG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,501. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.