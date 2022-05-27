Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Stryker posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $295,397,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $234.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

