Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €10.30 by Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.30 ($10.96) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Südzucker stock traded up €0.27 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €12.48 ($13.28). 160,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 38.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.28 and a 200-day moving average of €12.54. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 12 month high of €14.62 ($15.55).

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

