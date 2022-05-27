Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in May

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sulzer from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

SULZF stock remained flat at $$81.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $193.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services. The company operates through Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions, which include the initial concept and pilot testing; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

