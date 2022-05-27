Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 148,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $966.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.