Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 148,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,151. The stock has a market cap of $966.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

