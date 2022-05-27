Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.64)-$(0.62) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company issued revenue guidance of $289-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.60 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $879.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 495,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 465,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

