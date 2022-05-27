Sun Life Financial (SLF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$71.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.50 to C$67.00.

5/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00.

4/22/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

4/20/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

4/20/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

TSE:SLF traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,597. The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The stock has a market cap of C$36.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

