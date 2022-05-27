Suncor Energy (SU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00.

5/11/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00.

5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

4/18/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

4/14/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00.

4/14/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

3/31/2022 – Suncor Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

