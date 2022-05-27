Suncor Energy (SU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/20/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00.
- 4/18/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Suncor Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
