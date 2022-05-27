Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.70.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU traded up C$1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$51.59. 5,456,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,958,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.