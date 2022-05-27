Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.13.

TSE SU traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,097. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$51.64. The stock has a market cap of C$72.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

