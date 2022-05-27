Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.13.
TSE SU traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,097. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$51.64. The stock has a market cap of C$72.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
