SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the April 30th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,066,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HYSR stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. SunHydrogen has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

