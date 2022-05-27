SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the April 30th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,066,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HYSR stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. SunHydrogen has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.
SunHydrogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
