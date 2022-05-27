Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Up 193.3% in May

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRE. RPO LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

STRE stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.