Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will announce $624.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $636.75 million and the lowest is $611.70 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $543.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

SGRY opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $276,634.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,597 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,584 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

