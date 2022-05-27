Suzanne Cain Sells 2,343 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) insider Suzanne Cain sold 2,343 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $73,359.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,229.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,435. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

