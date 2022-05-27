SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $620.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.70.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $473.11 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

