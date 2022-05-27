SVB Leerink Cuts Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $6.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 460.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVDL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,647,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,501,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

