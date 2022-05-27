Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.