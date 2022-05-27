Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SVNLY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.1902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.
