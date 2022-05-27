Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SVNLY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.1902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

