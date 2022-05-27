Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 155 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWDBY. Citigroup raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Danske raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

