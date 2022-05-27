Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 155 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWDBY. Citigroup raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Danske raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.