Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWMAY) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

5/19/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 88 to SEK 106. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/16/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 106. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 88 to SEK 125. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 78 to SEK 88. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 64 to SEK 66.

3/29/2022 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 95 to SEK 92. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 71,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,058. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.55. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.