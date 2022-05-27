Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $74.29. 4,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.10. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

