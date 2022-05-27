Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a growth of 158.9% from the April 30th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Syrah Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
