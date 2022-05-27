Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a growth of 158.9% from the April 30th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Syrah Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

Syrah Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.