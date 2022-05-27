Sysco (SYY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sysco (NYSE: SYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2022 – Sysco was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Sysco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $84.00.

5/11/2022 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $94.00.

5/11/2022 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $107.00.

4/25/2022 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sysco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

