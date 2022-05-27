T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is ($0.10). T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $9.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,987. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

