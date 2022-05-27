T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.