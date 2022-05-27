Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in May

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.3 days.
Shares of TISCF opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. Taisei has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $32.90.
Taisei Company Profile (Get Rating)
