Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in May

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.3 days.

Shares of TISCF opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. Taisei has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $32.90.

Taisei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

