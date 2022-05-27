Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Head to Head Review

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Entera Bio and Talaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Entera Bio currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.75%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.75%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -1,345.02% -27.70% -24.38% Talaris Therapeutics N/A -22.90% -22.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and Talaris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $570,000.00 90.23 -$12.19 million ($0.16) -13.56 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.49) -4.95

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Entera Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entera Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

