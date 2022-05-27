Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TALS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

