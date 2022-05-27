Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to announce $360.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.01 million and the highest is $454.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $303.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,137,584 shares of company stock valued at $92,347,081. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

