Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 49,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 198,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.23 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

