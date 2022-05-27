Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.42.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,149 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,345,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. 24,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.